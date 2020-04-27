Gov. Tom Wolf announces reopening of limited outdoor recreational activities

Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday the reopening of limited outdoor activities as a stay-at-home order remains in effect for Pennsylvania.

Starting on Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide but are required to follow life-sustaining business guidance.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said in a statement on Monday. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 42,050 Monday, with 1,597 confirmed deaths.

Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania will gradually reopen its economy using a "regional, sector-based approach" and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it's safe, according to a plan outlined Friday.

Wolf’s reopening plan divides counties into six geographic regions, where shutdown rules may be relaxed once fewer than one person in 2,000 has been infected over the past two weeks.

Wolf said he believes two regions — the northcentral and northwest, both of which have seen relatively few cases — will be ready for a limited reopening on May 8, with residents permitted to leave their homes at will, and some retail shops allowed to accept customers.

