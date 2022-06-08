Delaware Senate OKs bill limiting firearm magazine capacity
article
DOVER, Del. - A bill outlawing firearm magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds has passed Delaware’s Democrat-led Senate with no Republican support.
PREVIOUS: Democrats eye host of gun-control bills in Delaware
The legislation was approved on a 13-7 vote Tuesday and sent to the House. Sen. Bruce Ennis of Smyrna, a retired state trooper, was the lone Democrat to join GOP lawmakers in opposition.
The measure is part of a package of gun-control bills that Democrats want to push through the legislature this month after recent mass shootings in other states.
RELATED HEADLINES
- Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility,' new laws following Uvalde school shooting
- Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers
- NY set to raise age to purchase semiautomatic rifles
Democrats also want to ban several types of semiautomatic firearms and raise the age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21.