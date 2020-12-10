Delaware sets 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, revises indoor capacity limits

article

Beginning next week all restaurants and bars in Delaware must close by 10 p.m. as part of a new set of orders handed down by Gov. John Carney on Thursday.

The six new restrictions focus mainly on indoor crowd capacity as the weather turns colder across the region. The restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Businesses larger than 100,000 square feet are limited to 20 percent capacity. Smaller businesses and public spaces open to the public must stay below 30 percent capacity. Houses of worship and funeral services are capped at 40 percent capacity.

The order also limits exercise classes at gyms to 10 people and workout machines must be spaced 10 feet apart.

The new slate of orders compliments the mandates already imposed by Gov. Carney. Delaware announced a stay-at-home advisory and a universal mask order last week.

Delaware is handling businesses that violate the stay-at-home order with a zero-tolerance policy, also announced Thursday. The first violation of COVID-19 restrictions will result in an immediate civil fine. A second violation will result in closure, until the establishment submits a reopening plan approved by the health department.

“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Carney said. "Any interaction is riskier when community spread is at current levels. Wear a mask whenever you’re around someone outside your household – even if they’re family or friends. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently."

