Delaware State Police investigate assault, robbery at bar
BEAR, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning robbery and assault at a bar that left the victim seriously injured.
Police said in a news release Sunday that troopers arrived at the bar in Bear around 1:20 a.m. and found three or four suspects had assaulted a man, stolen his personal property and fled.
The victim sustained serious injuries that required medical treatment.
The suspects were described only as male. Police said there were no surveillance images available.
