Delaware State Police investigate assault, robbery at bar

article

Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning robbery and assault at a bar that left the victim seriously injured.

Police said in a news release Sunday that troopers arrived at the bar in Bear around 1:20 a.m. and found three or four suspects had assaulted a man, stolen his personal property and fled.

The victim sustained serious injuries that required medical treatment.

The suspects were described only as male. Police said there were no surveillance images available.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter