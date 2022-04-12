Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash on I-95

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning on I-95.

On Monday, April 11, shortly after 4:30 a.m., police say a Chevy Sonic was traveling southbound on I-95 when it struck the rear of a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Sonic lost control and struck the guardrail on the left side of the interstate. The second impact caused the Sonic to become disabled in the roadway as the Ram came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder.

A tractor trailer that was also traveling southbound on I-95 at the time the accident occurred, struck the Sonic after not being able to see it in the roadway because all of its lights were off. After the tractor’s initial impact, it continued traveling south and struck the center median, eventually coming to a stop.

Two more vehicles, a GMC Sierra and a second tractor trailer, both unable to see the Sonic, struck the vehicle, causing it to catch fire, according to police.

Responding troopers removed the 62-year-old Sonic driver and transported him to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The drivers of the other vehicles involved refused medical care.

Delaware State Police are still investigating this fatal crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them.

