DA: Philadelphia man wanted in connection with fatal shooting of woman at Upper Merion gas station

An active investigation is underway and police are searching for a gunman after a shooting near King of Prussia on Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found the victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius, lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Cornelius and the suspect, 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson, were in a prior relationship and had met up briefly before she went to have dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.

According to investigators, Thompson followed Cornelius as she left the restaurant at 10:15 p.m., walked to the parking garage and then drove to the Exxon gas station.

Police say as she was pumping gas, Thompson got out of the car, spoke to her and shot her.

He continued to shoot her as she tried to get away, authorities say.

The search for Thompson is active and ongoing, according to police.

Authorities say he is armed and dangerous as the weapon used in the crime was not recovered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is urged to call Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.

