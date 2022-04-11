Police investigating series of possible antiemetic attacks in Lakewood, Jackson

Authorities in Lakewood, New Jersey have arrested a man accused of a violent string of crimes against members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Dion Marsh, 27, is facing several charges including three counts of attempted murder, bias intimidation and carjacking. The charges stem from a series of violent incidents that authorities say happened on Apr. 8 in both Jackson and Lakewood townships.

Officers from the Lakewood Police Department were called to the area of Martin Luthur King Drive and Pine Street for reports of a carjacking. Officers were told that a suspect approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver and stole his car.

Security camera footage obtained bt FOX 29 shows the victim clinging to the side of the Camry as the suspect drives through a residential neighborhood.

Dion Marsh, 27, is facing several charges including three counts of attempted murder, bias intimidation and carjacking.

Hours later, police say a pedestrian was struck by a dark-colored vehicle in the area of Central Avenue and Carlton Avenue. The victim was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in stable condition.

That same evening, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood-New Egypt Road. Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Just after 8 p.m., officers in Jackson Township were called to Galassi Court where police say another person was struck by the Camry stolen in Lakewood. That victim was also taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators linked Marsh to all four violent attacks and arrested him at his home in Manchester Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a release.

FOX 29's Joann Pileggi reports that the victims are members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

"The coincidence that all three were Hasidic Jews to me seems like enough to warrant at least a look that this is a biased incident if you had all the statements which corroborate this it’s pretty clear," Scott Richman from the Anti-Defamation League of New Jersey and New York said.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter