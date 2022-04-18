Delaware State Police investigating tow truck robbery

article

Delaware State Police say they are investigating a tow truck robbery that occurred in Wilmington on Saturday night.

Police say around 7 p.m., troopers patrolling Philadelphia Pike observed numerous ATVs and dirt bikes that were driving hazardously. Responding troopers arrived at the B.P. Gas Station where they say the drivers of the ATV’s and dirt bikes were gathered before they fled from the scene.

One ATV was abandoned by its driver in the parking lot of the gas station, and it was towed by Holly Oak Tow Truck Company. Police say as the tow truck began transporting the ATV, two suspects confronted the tow truck driver.

Authorities say after the initial confrontation, multiple ATVs and dirt bikes surrounded the tow truck, so the driver could not leave the parking lot. Police say the two suspects threatened to harm the tow truck driver and passenger before they removed the ATV from the bed of the truck and fled the area.

Neither the tow truck driver nor passenger were harmed in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.

