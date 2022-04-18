Police: 3 charged for shooting pedestrians with splatter balls from car in Delaware

Authorities in Delaware have charged three young men for allegedly shooting two people with splatter balls from a car over the weekend.

Justin Farrow, Nasir Hairston and Cincere Bowen, all 19-years-old, surrendered to police on Monday. They were each charged with two counts of third-degree assault, third-degree conspiracy and unlawfully dealing with a dangerous weapon.

Officers from the Newark Police Department received two different reports about a person shot with splatter balls around noon Saturday. Authorities described splatter balls as water-filled gel pellets.

Investigators said a woman was walking on Main Street near North Chapel Street when she was shot in the arm by a splatter ball. The victim told police that she heard the shots and saw someone pointing what she believed to be a Nerf gun from inside a car.

Minutes later, police said a man was hit in the stomach by a splatter ball while using the crosswalk on East Main Street near South College Avenue.

Both victims sustained minor bruises that did not require medical attention, police said. They both gave a similar description of the suspect's vehicle.

Police identified Farrow, Hairston and Bowen as suspects and issued arrest warrants. The three young men turned themselves in on Monday and were released after appearing before a judge.

Months ago, police department's across the country warned of the "Orbeez Challenge" – a social media prank that challenged users to fire water-based gel pellets at unsuspecting victims.

Four teens in Delaware County were charged after police said they participated in the challenge by firing on middle school students who were learning outside.

Authorities did not say if last weekend's incidents in Newark were part of the "Orbeez Challenge," but the department mentioned the challenge in a press release and said it takes the attacks "seriously."

