Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week

Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week.

The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.

According to troopers, on December 21, around 11:20 p.m., Davila broke into the Finest Vape Shop on West Newport Pike in Wilmington and then broke into the Dunkin' on McKennan's Church Road in Wilmington.

In the early morning hours of December 22, Davila broke into the Delaware Pawn Shop and Verizon Wireless on the Kirkwood Highway before breaking into the New Balance store located on Churchmans Road, all in Wilmington, authorities say.

Days later, on the morning of December 26, police say Davila broke into a Boston Market in Claymont. Shortly after, he robbed the 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard armed with a hammer, troopers say. The next day, Davila robbed the same 7-11 location, according to officials.

Investigators say Davila was armed with a hammer during all the incidents and he used a red Nissan Altima to flee the stores.

Troopers say after the second robbery at the 7-11, the Altima was spotted in the area of Marsh Road and Philadelphia Pike.

When state police initiated a traffic stop, Davila fled from troopers and later crashed into another vehicle and continued until the vehicle became disabled on Stockdale Avenue, authorities say.

The man then fled on foot but was caught by troopers and taken into custody, per state police.

Authorities say the person in the vehicle Davila crashed into was not injured.

Davila has been charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and related offenses.