State Police: Man charged after driving drunk through fatal crash investigation scene in Delaware

A Delaware man has been arrested and is facing charges for driving impaired through the scene of a deadly accident, police say.

According to Delaware State Police, 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware, faces several charges, including reckless endangerment, disregarding a police officer signal, traffic offenses and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say on December 25 at 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a deadly vehicle crash on the Pulaski Highway and Backs Wood Drive in Bear.

Troopers say Delaware Department of Transportation crew members and detectives from state police's Collision Reconstruction Unit were on scene investigating.

During the investigation, Rodriguez was in a 2016 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway when he disregarded lane closures and emergency vehicles to continue through the investigation scene, police say.

According to officials, Rodriguez almost struck a Department of Transportation worker and a detective when he drove through the scene of the deadly crash.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of the Rivera Taco Express restaurant and Rodriguez was taken into custody by toppers, per authorities.

Troopers say the arresting trooper noticed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation began.