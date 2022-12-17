Police: Machete attack leaves one man injured, another arrested in Sussex County

article

A man with a machete is in custody for allegedly attacking another man after getting into a physical fight with a woman in Sussex County on Saturday.

Police say it all began when Jason Moore, 42, and a female acquaintance got into a physical altercation at a house on the 37000 block of Oak Street in Frankford around 3:20 a.m.

The woman made a call to a friend who came to pick her up with a 39-year-old man.

Moore then threatened them with a machete, and engaged in a fight with the man, according to police.

The victim was struck multiple times with the machete, suffering lacerations to this head and body. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and offensive touching. The machete was recovered at the scene.