Delaware State Police searching for assault suspect

In New Castle County, Delaware State Police have a warrant out for a man accused of assaulting a car dealership employee.

Authorities say 31-year-old Dereck Wells attacked an employee at Major Motors on Mitch Road in Wilmington on April 9.

Investigators say Wells had just purchased a vehicle and returned to the dealership when a check engine light came on.

State police say Wells got angry as an employee was trying to diagnose the problem and started hitting the 33-year old worker with a handgun.

Wells hasn't been seen since. He faces a long list of charges including felony assault.

If you have any information about Dereck Wells' whereabouts, contact the Delaware State Police.

