Delaware State Police searching for man wanted for thefts of vehicles

Delaware State Police is asking the public for help locating a Camden man wanted in connection for a number of burglaries and thefts.

Police say William R. Figgatt Jr., 19, is wanted for his role in the thefts of numerous vehicles, motorcycles, ATV's, and golf carts.

Figgatt is said to frequent the areas of Dover, Camden, and Magnolia.

Figgatt is described as a white male, 5’9″, 160 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, attempts to locate William Figgatt Jr. have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Rob Costlow with the Delaware State Police Troop 3.

