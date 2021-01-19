Delaware moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan

article

Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health announced Tuesday that the state has transitioned to Phase 1B in its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

More than 200,000 Delawareans qualify for vaccination in Phase IB. The following groups are now eligible:

Individuals 65 and over

Fire, police and correctional officers

Teachers and education staff (including child care providers)

U.S. postal workers

Food manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and grocery store workers.

"We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable Delawareans from COVID-19," said Gov. Carney. "Our goal is to get as many Delawareans vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, get back to normal, and rebuild. The reality is that will take some time and some patience, so in the meantime, let’s do what works. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant."

Efforts will also continue to vaccinate Phase 1A health care personnel and nursing home residents and staff who have not yet been vaccinated, officials said.

Five drive-through vaccination events for persons 65 and older, as well as for remaining Phase 1A personnel, will be held on Friday, Jan. 22 at the Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles and on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23 and 24, at both the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV locations.

Vaccines are given by appointment only. If you wish to register for the events, please click here.

