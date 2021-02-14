Delaware Valley experiences icy Valentine’s Day, but only due to weather

The icy conditions from Saturday’s freezing rain continued to cause issues Sunday on the streets from South Philadelphia to Old City to Center City. Residents across the area were slipping and sliding.

"Not too well. I’m like, it’s freezing outside," stated Daiquan Hayneswort.

The freezing temperatures felt throughout Philadelphia Sunday left the streets with a shiny coating of ice.

"We are slipping, but I ain’t falling," said one passerby.

Some people were not so lucky. Tumbles and slips took place throughout the morning.

"We saw a few people fall, but everyone managed to come back up," another person noted.

People walked slowly and watched where they stepped. It was difficult to tell where the ice started.

Crossing the street for a morning walk wasn’t just difficult for humans to navigate, as four-month-old Keanu was basically ice skating without skates.

"He has a four-wheel drive, but he is slipping. He is sliding," stated Eric Monde.

Mary and Bob Phillips tried to enjoy their Valentine’s Day plans Saturday night. They did so with unexpected events.

"We went out to dinner. We made it to dinner. It was only a couple of blocks from the hotel, so we made it that far, but coming back, it was even worse. I was holding her arm and Mary went down and I went right down on top of her leg," added Bob Phillips.

So, as people braved the weather and held onto each other, on this particular Valentine’s Day, love is in the air and, well, ice is on the ground.

"We knew it was going to be icy, but we didn’t know it was going to be this icy. But, this is bad."

