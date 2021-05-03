Delaware Valley school districts plan for possible FDA approval of COVID vaccine for students 12+

It appears the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which has been approved for people 16 and older, could soon be offered to kids as young as 12.

That could have huge ramifications for the next school year.

Paula Zimmerman is thrilled to be back at the field, cheering on her son.

The nine and 10 year-olds likely won’t be the next to qualify for the COVID vaccine, but Paula says if the FDA gives the go-ahead for 12 to 15-year-olds, her other son will get it.

"I would be very comfortable having him get the vaccine and I’ll sign him up as soon as I can," Paula remarked.

She believes, once approved for middle and high schoolers, districts should require it, just like other vaccines.

But, will they?

Two local districts tell FOX 29 they will lead the charge in getting students vaccinated. Garnet Valley, in Delaware County, has already facilitated shots for hundreds of students 16 and older.

The district surveyed parents on Friday about the younger kids and found, "We have about 700 responses. And, 93 percent of the parents want their children vaccinated. We don’t have the legal authority to mandate that our teachers or our students get vaccinated," Superintendent of Garnet Valley Schools Dr. Marc Bertrando said.

Meanwhile, it will not be mandatory at Colonial School District in New Castle, Delaware, where most students are still learning from home. But, the district says the vaccine is the key to getting more students back.

"We’re actually surveying parents this week to get a sense of their interest and we hope to be able to have something to publicize, hopefully as early as next week, about how we’re going to make access to the vaccine for students 16-years and older," COVID Coordinator for Colonial School District Dr. Jon Cooper remarked.

But, not everyone is on board, like a gentleman who wished to be anonymous, "Just think it’s unnecessary and we don’t have the long term side effects." the man said.

