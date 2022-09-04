Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna.

Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said.

The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road rage incident.

Troopers learned the woman was driving north on South Dupont Boulevard, in Cheswold. A red SUV passed her on the shoulder.

The SUV then began to slow down and stop in front of the woman’s vehicle. She began to pass the SUV, at which point a gun was drawn and a shot rang out, hitting her vehicle.

The driver of the SUV then drove off.

Officials said the victim wasn’t harmed in the incident. She was unable to describe the driver or provide a more detailed description of the SUV.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the road rage incident to contact Detective P. Campbell at 302-698-8504. Information can also be given to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by going to their website.