Delays, cancelations mount in Philly, as slick roads pose threat to travelers during winter blast

Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Delays, cancelations mount in Philly, as slick roads pose threat to travelers during winter blast

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Holiday travel is brisk at Philadelphia International Airport with building delays and cancelations due to winter weather in the middle of the country and the upper Midwest.

By late Thursday afternoon, the airport was reporting about 30 cancelations and 112 delays. "We’re really concerned about Chicago, it’s a big destination for Philadelphia," said Keith Brune the Chief Operations Officer of Philadelphia International Airport. He said, "Chicago is getting hit with a winter event really bad. We can expect delays and cancelations there."

Airport operators expect about 75,000 travelers to move through the airport during the busiest days of the holiday season. This heavily traveled period is starting with rain.

Alexandria Bottos, of South Philly, was anticipating an on time, smooth flight to Texas with a stop in San Antonio for a tour of the famed Riverwalk and on to Dallas for the Cowboys Eagles game. She is not concerned about the weather. ‘’Seems like we’ll be unaffected by it. We’re keeping watch. We’re set up for alerts, so far so good, but we’ll handle everything. We’re together, we’re with family. We’ll make it work."

Ramya Marasimha sits with her 9-year-old daughter and a mountain of luggage delayed to Dallas. Her late afternoon flight to Dallas is delayed threatening her connection on a 17-hour flight to New Zealand.  She said all she can do is hope and keep her fingers crossed.

Holiday travel by car made difficult by heavy rain ahead of plummeting temperatures

The weather has been less than ideal for those traveling by car for the holidays as a major winter storm has dumped heavy rain ahead of dangerous cold temperatures.

Meanwhile, on the roadways, the Pennsylvania Turnpike was a soggy mess as many took to the roads early for the Christmas holiday.

Travelers at a King of Prussia rest stop talked about spending the day driving through drenching rain.

Most people said they tried to get the driving in Thursday before temperatures plunge Friday. But, the heavy rain didn’t make it easy.