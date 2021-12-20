Delays reported after trespasser struck by SEPTA train, authorities say

article

Delays are being reported after a trespasser was struck by a SEPTA train early Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 6:47 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say a train struck a trespasser near the North Broad Station.

As a result, all trains are operating with delays for an undetermined amount of time.

