Delays reported after trespasser struck by SEPTA train, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Delays are being reported after a trespasser was struck by a SEPTA train early Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 6:47 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say a train struck a trespasser near the North Broad Station. 

As a result, all trains are operating with delays for an undetermined amount of time. 

