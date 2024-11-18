Delco teacher struck by vehicle outside Catholic school while helping at car line, school says

article

A teacher at St. Francis of Assisi in Delaware County was injured after the school says she was hit by a car Monday afternoon.

In a post to Facebook, the school said one of its teachers was struck by a vehicle while she was helping the car line for students after school.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the incident which occurred outside Saint Kevin Parish School in Springfield.

The school identified the teacher as Amy Travers and asked the community to pray for her and her family.

The condition of the teacher is unknown at this time.