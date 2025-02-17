Woman linked to Delco couple's murder and death of US Border Patrol Agent arrested: police

The Brief Jack Lasota, 34 and Michelle Zajko, 33, were arrested after police say they were tied to a group called ‘the Zizians’ which is linked to multiple homicides. Authorities say Zajko of Media, is linked to the death of a Delaware County couple and the shooting death of a border patrol agent in Vermont. This is an ongoing investigation.



Two members of a cult-like group linked to multiple murders, including two in Delaware County have been arrested.

Investigators say they are members of a group called 'the Zizians.’

What we know:

Maryland State Police say 34-year-old Jack Lasota and 33-year-old Michelle Zajko of Media were taken into custody Sunday.

The two are members of a group called the Zizians, investigators say.

The group is tied to at least six homicides, including the January killing of a U.S. border patrol agent in Vermont and the deaths of Zajko's parents in Chester Heights back in 2023.

Authorities say Lasota appears to be the leader of the group.

The group's goal is unclear, but online writings from members span topics from 'radical veganism' to gender identity and artificial intelligence.

The backstory:

Related article

U.S. Border Patrol agent killed

Officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said a United States Customs and Border Patrol Agent was killed in-the-line-duty on January 20th, 2025, in Vermont, near a Canadian border crossing in Coventry, about 20 miles from the border.

The agent was attempting to conduct a vehicle stop with 21-year-old Washington state resident Teresa Youngblut and German citizen Felix Bauckholt in the car when the gunfire was exchanged. The two had been under surveillance several days.

Bauckholt was killed in the gunfire, along with 44-year-old Border Patrol Agent David Maland.

Youngblut was taken into custody and faced weapons charges.

The investigation of the murdered agent revealed the gun used was purchased by a person of interest in the double homicide of Rita and Richard Zajko.

Authorities identified that person of interest as Michelle J. Zajko.

Zajko allegedly bought two handguns in February 2024 that were used in the shooting that killed U.S. Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland .

Delco couple killed

Pennsylvania State Police were called to a house on Highland Drive, in Chester Heights, on January 2, 2023, for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Richard Zajko and his 69-year-old wife, Rita, dead, inside the home. During the investigation, it was determined the couple was killed in the home on December 31, 2022.

The case has remained active with the PSP Media, Criminal Investigation Unit ever since.