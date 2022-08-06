Demaryius Thomas died from seizure complications, autopsy says

article

An autopsy found former NFL and Georgia Tech football star Demaryius Thomas died from seizure complications.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office released its findings in the man's sudden death. Thomas was 33 years old when he was found dead in his home in December 2021 in Roswell.

It's unclear if brain trauma from football is connected to Thomas' neurological problems.

DENVER BRONCOS HONOR DEMARYIUS THOMAS WITH TRIBUTE, DECALS

In July, researchers at Boston University determined Thomas had Stage 2 CTE when he died.

Thomas' family donated his brain to the Boston University CTE Center. In a statement, Boston University researchers said they noticed signs of a disease, sometimes found in brain tissue of former NFL players, in Thomas' brain.

Researchers did not, however, connect C.T.E. to Thomas' other medical problems.

Thomas died about six months after announcing his retirement from professional football.

Thomas came to Georgia Tech from West Laurens High School in Dexter.

He spent three years with the Yellow Jackets football team before the Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round of the 2010 draft. He played 10 NFL seasons, most in Denver where he helped the Broncos to win Super Bowl 50.