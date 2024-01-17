Dentist assaulted female patient during emergency visit at Chester County office: DA

article

A local dentist was arrested for indecent assault after officials say a woman was assaulted during her appointment earlier this month.

James Godorecci, 56, is accused of fondling the victim during a therapeutic procedure at Main Line Dental Aesthetics in Tredyffrin Township.

The female victim scheduled an emergency dental visit on January 3 due to a health condition.

Officials say she did not consent to being touched by the dentist in that manner.

Godorecci is charged with indecent assault and harassment.