Dentist assaulted female patient during emergency visit at Chester County office: DA
article
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local dentist was arrested for indecent assault after officials say a woman was assaulted during her appointment earlier this month.
James Godorecci, 56, is accused of fondling the victim during a therapeutic procedure at Main Line Dental Aesthetics in Tredyffrin Township.
The female victim scheduled an emergency dental visit on January 3 due to a health condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 5 people killed by tractor trailer after leaving vehicles on snowy Pennsylvania highway
- Trash dumped at Holocaust monument in Center City days after being vandalized with swastika
- Deptford Mall 'strictly' reinforcing parental chaperone rule for kids, teens
Officials say she did not consent to being touched by the dentist in that manner.
Godorecci is charged with indecent assault and harassment.