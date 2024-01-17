Trash dumped at Holocaust monument in Center City days after being vandalized with swastika

One of Philadelphia's Holocaust memorials is at the center of a hateful vandalism investigation.

The base of a monument at the Horowtiz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza was littered with piles of trash Tuesday afternoon.

This comes just days after police say a swastika was spray-painted on a wall of the Arch Street memorial.

Surveillance video caught the suspect in the act over the weekend.

Philadelphia police and Homeland Security are currently investigating the situation.

David Adelman, part owner of the Sixers, says it's personal and that he is partnering with the Citizens Crime Commission to offer a reward to help identify the vandal.

"To know that a plaza that was named for my grandfather, a holocaust survivor, was vandalized with such hate, proves just how much these types of memorials and educational opportunities are needed and the compassion still lacking in our communities," Adelman said.