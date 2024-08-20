Deptford parents pack school board meeting after bus services controversy

Deptford Township School District parents are not letting up after the district reversed a controversial decision to cut school bus services for some students.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke to parents who attended a packed school board meeting Tuesday night.

"I’m speechless when it comes to this," said Tam Burns. She is not backing down even though the school district rescinded the bombshell announcement last week presented to parents just three weeks before the start of school.

"We’re not going to have to do that, but parents still need to be heard," said Burns.

On August 9, Deptford School District announced that it would no longer provide bus service for kids who live within two to two-and-a-half miles of their school.

The district also said parents could pay a yearly fee of $365 per student to continue.

Burns and other parents showed up to the regular school board meeting to voice their frustrations.

"We're in a school district with limited sidewalks and surrounded by busy streets and state roads where drivers often disregard the traffic laws. The lack of reliable transportation will inevitably place our children at unnecessary risk," said Brendan Monahan who is a parent.

Cynthia Doe, who has a daughter and a niece in the district, says the plan would have been a huge inconvenience.

"Not everybody would be able to drop their kids off because of the time they attend school, especially mothers. I am a single mother so I am speaking from that perspective," she said.

The superintendent, at the beginning of the meeting, read a detailed statement about what transpired.

He cited budget issues and said the district will continue to look at solutions to address financial challenges despite pulling back on the transportation plan.

"This may include difficult decisions regarding staffing, programs, extracurricular activities and security vestibules," said Deptford School District Superintendent Kevin Kanauss.

Burns, whose son Connor is a seventh grader, says she does not have confidence in district officials.

"It was rescinded, but what makes you think it’s not going to happen next school year?" she said.

The superintendent said the decision was initially made to conserve the budget and because buses were half full because more parents were driving their kids to school. He also said he would do better in the future by notifying parents of changes.