Deptford School District cuts back on free bussing as township demands immediate reversal

With just weeks to go until the first day of school, one South Jersey school district has made a decision that will bring major changes to students and their families this school year.

In a letter to parents last week, the Deptford Township School District announced that they are ending courtesy busing for some students, based on their home address.

The district said they came to the "difficult" decision to "optimize resources and ensure financial stability" in a move that is projected to save $1.65 million yearly.

"Please know that I could not, in good conscience, continue maintaining the same practices that have pilfered our budget and transportation budget in recent years, said Superintendent Kevin Kanauss.

Under the new policy, students who live within 2-2.5 miles of school will no longer receive free bussing to and from school.

To receive transportation from the district, parents can opt to pay an annual fee of $365 per student.

MORE HEADLINES:

In addition to cutting free transportation, bus stops have also been consolidated to central locations within neighborhoods.

These changes will mean longer walks to the bus stop for some students, and a completely new school routine for others.

Deptford Township Council, Public Safety Director and Chief of Police demanded the "plan be rescinded immediately" in a letter issued to the district on Monday, citing safety and time concerns:

"We strongly disagree with these changes and demand that this plan be rescinded immediately… Many of the paths that children would need to utilize are on very busy roads and lack sidewalks and crossing guards to ensure safety. This poses a significant risk to the well-being of our students… Additionally, this announcement was made less than four weeks before the start of the new school year. This is an inadequate amount of time for parents and guardians to plan for such a major change. The short notice has caused panic and confusion among many families who are unsure if this affects their child," the statement read in part.

It comes less than a year after the district enforced another controversial policy, a crackdown on overdue and unpaid lunch accounts.

The district says this year's changes will help support security, renovations, teaching staff, academic programs, classroom resources, student support services and new home construction.

A full breakdown of the new policy will be laid out during a school board meeting on August 20.