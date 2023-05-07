Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler, shot in March line of duty, dies from injuries

article

Officer Bobby Shisler, the Deptford police officer shot in the line of duty in March, has died, Deptford Township Police announced.

Deptford Police Chief made the announcement Sunday.

In a statement, Chief Smith said, "Officer Shisler will always be remembered for his dedication and his commitment to the residents of this great community. We are extremely grateful and thankful for his service. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten."

The incident occurred March 10 and Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler was conducting a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive in the afternoon when the suspect fled on foot.

Officer Shisler pursued the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mitchell Negron, which officials say escalated into a struggle between the two.

Both the officer and suspect were shot near Doman Avenue, a dead-end road located within a neighborhood.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while Officer Shisler was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Chief Smith went on to say of Officer Shisler, "He helped ensure the safety of our community where he was born, raised, lived, and worked. Today, the Deptford Township Police Department, along with Mayor and Council, mourn the loss of one of our own who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty."

No further details were released regarding funeral arrangements.