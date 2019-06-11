Deputies: Florida man hid meth in container of 'hot, fresh potato wedges'
article
SEFFNER, Fla. - A Florida man wanted on a Polk County warrent had an additional charged tacked on after deputies say they found his meth mixed in with "hot, fresh potato wedges."
Hillsborough County deputies conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon and found 48-year-old James Simpson in the passenger seat. They said there was a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a drug possession charge.
As one of the deputies searched the vehicle, they said he found six grams of methamphetamines inside the container.
"I'd like an order of potatoe wedges with a side of METH!" the office posted on Facebook.
Simpson was arrested and faces an additional drug possession in Hillsborough County.