Despite freezing bitter cold temperatures, last-minute Christmas shoppers layer up and shop

So many people had the same idea – to get their Christmas shopping done early before the bitter cold temperatures arrived.

"It’s a disaster. You cannot find all the products. So many people and it’ cold and it’s stress," Konstantine Mazer said.

For others, the bitter temps literally made them cry.

"I’m here for the thrill and the frost bite and he’s here for Minecraft and your eyes are literally tearing. It’s freezing out here. It’s really, really, really cold,"

Even though the weather is so cold and you can hardly feel your feet, sometimes nothing can keep you away.

"Because it’s a memory. Last minute Christmas shopping with my mom and my sister out here in the freezing cold," Chrissy Beale stated.

"I really had no intention of going out, but they kept bugging. I was in the kitchen doing my thing and I said fine. And, it’s freezing," mom Mary Beale commented.

"Get in and out. I want to get the last-minute stuff done and get in the house!" exclaimed Canice Okereke.