Detectives investigating shooting at motel in Cherry Hill

article

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot at a Cherry Hill motel on Sunday, according authorities.

Police were called to the Express Inn Motel on Route 38 around 6:07 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital.

There is no word on the man's condition at this time.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8835. You can also send a confidential tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter