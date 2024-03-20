Detroit Lions player Cameron Sutton wanted for domestic violence in Florida

article

A Florida sheriff's office is searching for Detroit Lions player Cameron Sutton.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Sutton is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened March 7. Records from the sheriff's office show that the 29-year-old cornerback is wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB.

FOX 2 has reached out for more details about what Sutton has been accused of.

Sutton played 17 games for the Lions last year, his first season in Detroit after spending six seasons in Pittsburgh.

The cornerback had one interception, and 65 tackles on Dan Campbell’s defense in 2023.

Anyone with information about Sutton's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.