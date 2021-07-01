Dismembered remains found in trash in Frankford were from a dog, police say

article

Philadelphia police now say that remains found in a number of trashcans in Frankford Thursday morning belonged to a dog, and were not human remains.

The gruesome discovery was made by sanitation workers who were collecting trash along the 5800 block of Harbison Street just after 8 a.m.

Police originally indicated the remains were found in trash bags and believed to be human remains.

The medical examiner arrived on the scene later in the morning and determined that the remains were actually from a deceased dog, according to police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter