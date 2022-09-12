Disney in Philadelphia: Franklin Institute to host world premiere for Disney100: The Exhibition

article

The Franklin Institute may soon bear the name "Happiest Place in Philadelphia" when part of Disney calls the city home next year!

The Walt Disney Company is bringing its 100-year celebration to the "City of Brotherly Love" on February 18, 2023, according to the museum's website.

Disney 100: The Exhibition will feature hundreds of Disney's "Crown Jewels," including original artwork, artifacts, costumes, props and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Visitors will depart "on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company" as they make their way through 10 themed galleries.

"The word premiere exhibition at The Franklin Institute will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling fans since 1923," the museum said.

A date has yet to be released for ticket sales.