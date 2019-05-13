Disney to sell designer Mickey Mouse hats, Minnie Mouse headbands

Disney is putting a fancy twist on their iconic Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands.

Starting May 24th, guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Reort can purchase limited-release designer Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands, DisneyParks Blog announced on Monday. These items are designed by notable celebrities, designers, and artists.

These designer ear hats and ear headbands can also be purchased online at shopDisney.com.

Every month, a new design will be released, DisneyParks Blog said. For example, Vera Wang will make a bridal-inspired design using hand sewn crystal and pearl embroidery. Other designer items include a crystal-encrusted ear hat from The Blonds, a pink-puffed ear headband by Betsey Johnson, a mommy-and-daughter set by Cupcakes and Cashmere, and a leather, floral-inspired ear headband by COACH.

RELATED: Avengers, Assemble! New Marvel-themed areas, attractions coming to Disney parks

Other ear hats and headband designs will reportedly be made by celebrities. For example, Heidi Klum designed a dazzling pair of ears coming in the fall. Karlie Kloss also designed an ear headband.

Other notable collaborations are said to include designers HARVEYS, ALEX AND ANI, Loungefly, Star Wars actress Ashely Eckstein, NOAH, SHAG, Jerrod Maruyama, Dave Periollo, and John Coulter.

DisneyParks Blog said that many of the designs in the collection take inspiration from Disney charactes and park attractions.

Advertisement

RELATED: Rodeo-themed BBQ restaurant coming to Disney's Toy Story Land

At Walt Disney World, the designer ear hats and headbands will be available at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories, MouseGear, Uptown Jewelers, Once Upon a Time, and Discovery Trading Company. At Disneyland, the items will be available at The Disney Dress Shop, Disneyana, and Off the Page.

A full release schedule of the designer ear hats and headbands can be seen below.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

Read more ATTRACTIONS news: