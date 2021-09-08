Disney World annual passes are back on sale: Cost, benefits and more

article

With less than a month until its 50th anniversary celebration, Walt Disney World is granting the wish that many have been waiting for: annual passes are back.

The theme park resort halted the sale of new annual passes during the pandemic, but announced last month that they would be available for purchase once again starting Sept. 8 – which some changes.

RELATED: 'The magic is calling you': Disney releases new 50th anniversary commercial

There are four new annual passes to choose from:

1. Disney Pixie Dust Pass

$399 plus tax, or $19 per month after a down payment of $205

Visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on most weekday with an advance park reservation (blockout dates including peak and holiday periods apply)

Guests can make up to 3 park reservations at a time, but bonus reservations will be added to the calendar from time to time

Standard parking included

Discounts on dining, merchandise and more

For Florida residents only

2. Disney Pirate Pass

$699 plus tax, or $45 per month with a $205 down payment

Visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation

Pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods

Up to 4 park reservations can be made and held at a time

Standard parking including

Discounts on dining and merchandise

For Florida residents only

3. Disney Sorcerer Pass

$899 plus tax, or $63 per month after $205 down payment

Can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation

Valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods

Up to 5 park reservations can be made and held at a time

Standard parking included

Discounts on dining and merchandise included

For Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club Members

4. Disney Incredi-Pass

$1,299 plus tax, or $99 per month with $205 down payment

Visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation

No blockout dates

Up to 5 park reservations can be made and held at a time

Standard parking included

Discounts on dining and merchandise included

Passholder staying at select Disney resorts or other select hotels are eligible to make park reservations for each of their resort stays.

Disney Parks Blog

Add-on options are also available to customize your annual pass. Passholders can add on Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year for $99 plus tax. For the same price, passholders can also add on access to the Disney water parks and sporting experiences.

RELATED: What to expect during Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

Are you a current passholder? Disney says when it is time for you to renew, you will be able to renew into one of the new passes at a special renewal price (you can find those prices HERE). In addition, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum Plus Annual Passholders will also be able to hold more reservations at a time.

"Harmonious" will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the worl Expand

On Wednesday, Disney is also modifying its Park Pass Reservation calendar to make things more seamless for annual passholders.

According to Inside the Magic, the calendar will show "booked reservations, park availability and blockout dates. All current reservations will be maintained with the ability to make and modify additional new reservations as part of the update."

Disney World is currently gearing up to throw ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ honoring its 50th anniversary. The celebration, which begins Oct. 1, will last 18 months with new experiences set to debut at all four parks.

For more information on the annual passes, go HERE.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.