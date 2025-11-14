Dispute between neighbors leads to overnight stabbing in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 47-year-old man was stabbed overnight amid an ongoing dispute with his 43-year-old neighbor. Neighbors reported hearing arguing and shouting just before the early morning stabbing happened. A 43-year-old man was taken into custody.



Investigators say an ongoing dispute between neighbors turned violent when a 47-year-old man was stabbed nearly a dozen times.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 16th street after midnight for reports of a stabbing.

Police found a 47-year-old man sitting on a front porch suffering from at least 10 stab wounds, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where they were placed in critical condition.

A 43-year-old neighbor was taken into custody. Police found a blood-stained knife with a 4-inch blade at the scene of the stabbing.

Investigators say the men were in an ongoing dispute and neighbors reported hearing arguing and shouting just before the stabbing.

What we don't know:

No charges have been reported at this time.