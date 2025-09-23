Dog survives horrific fall thanks to good Samaritan and animal rescue

In Burlington County, a dog named Nyla is getting a second chance at life after a harrowing experience. Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and a South Jersey animal rescue, Nyla is on the road to recovery.

What we know:

Nyla, a two-year-old dog, was found running along Route 295 outside Trenton with another dog.

Tragically, both dogs jumped 20 feet off a bridge when people tried to intervene.

While one dog couldn't be saved, Nyla survived with severe injuries, including a broken leg, internal bleeding, lung contusions, and a displaced hip.

Mark Merrion of Wrightstown, New Jersey, was driving when he encountered the situation.

"Went to make a u-turn on Arena Drive and found the elderly lady in the middle of the road, yelling that two dogs jumped off the bridge," he said.

Mark took immediate action, creating a makeshift stretcher to transport Nyla to NorthStar VETS in Robbinsville. "I picked her up in a blanket, made a stretcher, brought her to the animal hospital and fell in love with this little love bug," he added.

The two dogs had a home but escaped while their family was away. Unable to afford the vet bills, the family surrendered Nyla. Pinelands Unleashed Animal Rescue stepped in to help. Co-founder Lilly Snow stated, "We got a call about that poor little girl..and we knew we had to help."

What you can do:

Mark and his wife Cynthia, who are passionate animal lovers, agreed to foster Nyla.

They hope to provide her with a forever home after her surgery.

Donations for Nyla's veterinary bills can be made through Pinelands Unleashed Rescue's website or Facebook page.