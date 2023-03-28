Dog 'left in the streets to die' after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, PSPCA says

article

An innocent animal was found injured and terrified after local animal advocates say its was left for dead in an Overbrook shooting Monday night.

Reports of a dog hit by a car prompted a response to the 1200 block of South 54th Street. However, it was later discovered that the dog had been shot multiple times.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says the dog was shot in the street, then crawled to a nearby home, where it was found by a Good Samaritan.

"She was left in the street to die, but was able to drag herself up the steps next to the door of a Good Samaritan and in her own way, ask for help," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

MORE HEADLINES:

The dog, who has been named Alexia, must undergo surgery to amputate her front leg after suffered injuries to her muzzle and shoulder.

"The damage caused by the gunshot wound was too severe to save the leg," the PSPCA says.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for anyone with information to contact them.