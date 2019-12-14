Dog 'Max' missing from ACCT Philly; reward offered

article

ACCT Philly — the city’s only open-intake animal shelter — is searching for a dog named Max who is missing from its facility.

On Dec. 3, staff reported that the pit bull type dog was not in his kennel, according to the shelter. Management confirmed that Max was not in the building, though the shelter's computer system showed otherwise. Max was last seen on the premises on Dec. 2.

The shelter said it spent days speaking to employees and reviewing security camera footage, but no additional information came to light and Max was not visible in the footage.

"We are hopeful that this is simply a computer error, where an adoption was not saved in the system due to computer issues that we are working on solving," ACCT Philly said in a statement. "However, we are exploring all available avenues to try to determine what happened so that we can ensure Max is safe."

Max is described as an older adult dog who weighs between 35 and 40 pounds. He is unneutered and sometimes "wobbles" when he walks. The easygoing dog has a permanently swollen-looking muzzle, and one of his ears is floppier than the other.

Anyone who has seen Max or has further information is urged to email ACCT Philly at exec.director@acctphilly.org. A $2,500 reward is being offered by the shelter.

The community group "Do Better Philly," which advocates for better conditions on behalf of the city shelter and its animals, has offered its own $2,000 reward for individuals who either know where Max is or who can confirm what happened to him.

"The reward is targeted for individuals with proof of what happened to Max and where he is," the group wrote in a Facebook post. "Not an adopter or a rescue that may have him."

On Friday, Dec. 6, a different dog named Max was found tied to a railing in South Philadelphia days after being adopted from ACCT Philly. The dog in that case is now searching for a forever home while living with his foster family via South Jersey Freedom Ranch.

