Dog rescued after getting caught in tide at Jersey Shore
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - One lucky dog is safe on dry land thanks to the actions of local first responders!
Fire crews from Stone Harbor and North Wildwood were called to Hereford Inlet for a water rescue Monday afternoon.
They arrived to find a dog caught in a tide far from shore, and struggling to swim.
The dog, whose name is Bruno, was quickly pulled from the water.
He hitched a ride on the crew's wave runner back to North Wildwood beach, where he was reunited with his owner.