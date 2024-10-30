Expand / Collapse search

Dog rescued after getting caught in tide at Jersey Shore

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 30, 2024 7:24am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - One lucky dog is safe on dry land thanks to the actions of local first responders!

Fire crews from Stone Harbor and North Wildwood were called to Hereford Inlet for a water rescue Monday afternoon.

They arrived to find a dog caught in a tide far from shore, and struggling to swim.

MORE HEADLINES:

The dog, whose name is Bruno, was quickly pulled from the water.

He hitched a ride on the crew's wave runner back to North Wildwood beach, where he was reunited with his owner.