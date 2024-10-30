Dog rescued after getting caught in tide at Jersey Shore

article

One lucky dog is safe on dry land thanks to the actions of local first responders!

Fire crews from Stone Harbor and North Wildwood were called to Hereford Inlet for a water rescue Monday afternoon.

They arrived to find a dog caught in a tide far from shore, and struggling to swim.

MORE HEADLINES:

The dog, whose name is Bruno, was quickly pulled from the water.

He hitched a ride on the crew's wave runner back to North Wildwood beach, where he was reunited with his owner.