Temple becomes first university in tri-state area to use new simulator for police training

Temple University is now the first university in the tri-state area to utilize a new training system called "Ti Technology."

It provides 900 real-life scenarios for officers to respond to, along with dozens of different outcomes for each scenario.

"It could be anything from mental health, de-escalation, domestics, fights in a dorm, I mean you could go on and on the scenarios you have," said Dr. Jennifer Griffin, chief of the Temple University Police Department. "Using the training system allows the officers higher numbers of reps."

The department had several officers go through training to be able to control how the scenario plays out, based on the officer’s response.

"They know our policies, they know our procedures, so they’re coaching our officers on what the best way to handle the scenarios in our policy," said Dr. Griffin.

With three screens, projectors, and speakers, trainees have access to tasers, long guns, and handguns that use CO2 cartridges to emulate the same recoil officers get when using their real guns.

Dr. Griffin says they will also be able to upload videos of the environment on and off campus to make the scenarios even more realistic, and it will serve as the hands-on component of their monthly training.

"It’s really an effective way to train people too, you’re not trying to do eight hours on one day, once a year," she said.

Tanner Wood, Public Safety Director for Temple’s Student Government feels any time officers receive more training, the community is better off.

"This idea that there’s not just scenarios about use of force, but mental health crisis responding, so it equips Temple officers to be able to respond to much wider range," he said.

Other students are happy to see police using modern technology to improve.

"I think for the police to be prepared for any type of scenario like that would be a good thing," said Momin Jovindah, a senior. "You never know what you’re going to have to deal with, because it’s Philly, you know."