Dog survives after being found shot in the head in Philadelphia: 'Especially heartless'

Animal welfare workers in Philadelphia are searching for a person who they believe shot a dog in the head and left it for dead last month.

Investigators say the dog, Maverick, was found by a Good Samaritan on Nov. 20 on Crane Street near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

Maverick was suffering from a gunshot wound above its left eye which investigators say likely happened from close range due to the size of the wound.

Maverick was taken to PASE Animal Hospital and is now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPAC at their Main Line Animal Rescue site.

Due to the extent of Maverick's injuries, officials say he's been "left with a head tilt, a delayed gait of his right hind end, and trauma to his left forebrain."

Maverick's left eye no longer works and will likely be removed, officials said.

"This act of cruelty is especially heartless," CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA Julie Kim said. ""It seems clear from Maverick’s injuries that the responsible party intended to kill this sweet dog. But, miraculously, Maverick survived."