Dog walker bitten by 'potentially sick' fox in Delaware County

Authorities in Delaware County have advised the public to be on the lookout for a "potentially sick" fox they say bit a person walking their dog.

The fox attack happened Monday on the 400 block of West Wayne Avenue, according to a post by Radnor Township on X.

The township says the person who was bitten by the fox was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fox is said to have "appeared sick" and has not been spotted since the attack.

"We are urging those in the area to be aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of the potentially sick animal to police," a post read.