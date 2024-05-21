Dog who famously trekked around the world with owner dies: 'I didn't know anything could hurt this much'

Savannah, the four-legged companion of a New Jersey man who trekked around the globe, has died.

Her owner, Tom Turcich, said the nearly 9-year-old dog had battled kidney problems and other health issues, and had to be put down.

"I didn't know anything could hurt this much," Turcich captioned an Instagram video of Savannah.

Turcich adopted Savannah just months into his globetrotting expedition, during which the pair walked 25,000 miles over seven years.

The duo's adventure started in Haddon Township, New Jersey and stretched as far away as Antarctica.

The pair documented their journey on the Instagram page The World Walk, and visited Good Day Philadelphia twice in the past.

Turcich said Savannah spent the last three hours of her life lying on his chest like she used to during their journeys.