Domestic shooting ends with man injured, woman in custody in South Philadelphia: police

A shooting inside a South Philadelphia home stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and woman Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a home on the 1100 block of Kater Street around 3 a.m.

A man was found with two gunshot wounds to his body. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say a woman was also taken into custody at the scene, where a weapon was found in a nearby bush.

The shooting was said to be a domestic incident, but police have yet to say what the relationship is between the man and woman.