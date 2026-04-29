Don Mattingly: Phillies make history with first father-son, manager-GM combo

The Brief The Phillies have fired manager Rob Thomson amid a struggling season, naming bench coach and baseball legend Don Mattingly as the team's interim manager. Don will now report directly to his son, Phillies GM Preston Mattingly. The move creates the first father-son, manager-general manager duo in MLB history.



When the Phillies needed a spark to turn their struggling season around, they didn’t just look for a new voice in the dugout; they kept things entirely in the family.

What we know:

With the appointment of baseball legend Don Mattingly as interim manager, he now reports directly to his boss: his son, Phillies General Manager Preston Mattingly.

The father-son, manager-general manager combination is believed to be the first in Major League Baseball history.

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The backstory:

Don Mattingly, who last managed for the Miami Marlins in 2022, was named the Phillies' interni manager on Tuesday after Rob Thomson was relieved of his duties. He was hired as the team's bench coach this past January.

His son Preston was promoted to general manager of the Phillies in November 2024 under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

What they're saying:

Don says the father-son dynamic won't be uncomfortable in a professional atmosphere, according to a report by MLB.com.

"We both want to win games. ... We're here to win, right? he said. "Our coaches are here to win. Players are here to win. Preston's here to win. Dave's here to win. I'm sure ownership is here to win, and the fans want to win."