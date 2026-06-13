Woman critically injured, man wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

article

The Brief A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia. A 26-year-old man was also shot and is listed in stable condition. Police said no suspect description was available as the investigation continues.



A woman is in critical condition and a man is recovering after a late-night shooting in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Philadelphia police responded to the 2300 block of North Myrtlewood Street at about 12:57 a.m. on June 13 for a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds on the highway near a vehicle. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later arrived at the same hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is listed in stable condition.

The investigation

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was in the driver’s seat and the woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when gunfire erupted.

Police said the vehicle was found at the scene with multiple bullet strikes.

After the shooting, the man ran away to his girlfriend’s home. She then drove him to the hospital, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.