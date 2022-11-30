Donations pour in for family of local teacher who died days after birth of second child

A community is mourning the sudden loss of an educator and mother who tragically died just days after she gave birth to her second child.

Jennifer Krasna, a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, passed away on Monday. She leaves behind a husband and two sons.

A GoFundMe campaign that was started in Jennifer's honor has garnered over $190k as of this writing, far exceeding the $50k goal set for the fundraiser.

Jennifer worked in the Great Valley School District for eight years - including student teaching - and taught both second and first grades.

Principal Chris Pickell described Jennifer as "magical in the classroom," and praised her for catering her lessons to individual students to make sure no one was left behind.

"The community is in shock to have something like this happen unexpectedly," Pickell said. ""Jenn would always do anything to help somebody, and she loved her kids in her class."

Jennifer comes from a large family of educators, including both her parents and her husband.

"Every time I saw her she had a bright smile on her face, said ‘good morning,’ she wanted to know about you.," Pickell said. "If we had building substitutes, she let them know 'if you need anything I'm in this classroom and you can come and ask for my help,'."