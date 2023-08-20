Double shooting after fight at New Castle ‘unsanctioned’ car meet kills 17-year-old: DSP

article

Quadruple shooting in Wilmington critically injures 1 as more than 30 shots firedA 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, while a second man was injured, during a car meet in New Castle that authorities say was "unsanctioned".

Delaware State Police say a large crowd of people gathered near the Amazon warehouse on Bear Corbitt Road, in New Castle, early Sunday morning for the car meet.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. when the 17-year-old and a 21-year-old man reportedly got into some sort of fight with the shooters. The victim was fatally shot multiple times.

MORE HEADLINES:

Troopers arrived and found the crowd dispersed. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities say the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot. He is listed as stable.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction. State police are actively investigating the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information can also be sent to the Delaware State Police by a private message through their Facebook page, or by using the Delaware Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-TIP-3333 or visiting their website, here.